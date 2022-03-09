Gas prices soar across the Valley

Fuel prices are spiking across the state, and the Valley is no exception.

On Tuesday, the state's average price of a gallon of gas jumped by 13 cents overnight compared to Monday's average. Hidalgo County saw a 16 cent price hike, while Cameron County saw a 15 cent increase.

Experts say the decision to ban Russian oil and energy imports is likely to cause more pain at the pump for Americans. According to GasBuddy, the national average price per gallon could soar to $4.25 by Memorial Day.

