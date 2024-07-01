x

Get Berry Nuts ofrece snacks naturales a base de granolas

Get Berry Nuts ofrece snacks naturales a base de granolas
8 hours 13 minutes 37 seconds ago Monday, July 01 2024 Jul 1, 2024 July 01, 2024 12:11 PM July 01, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Rodrigo Martínez, operador comercial de Get Berry Nuts, visita Noticias RGV para presentarnos la historia de su marca y empresa familiar especializada en producir productos y snacks con granolas. 

Instagram: @getberrynuts

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days