Giants to host Rangers Friday
By The
Associated Press
Texas Rangers (2-3, fourth in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (3-4, fourth in the AL West)
San Francisco; Friday, 9:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Mike Minor (0-1, 0.00 ERA, .80 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Giants: TBD
LINE: Rangers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers take on the San Francisco Giants on Friday.
The Giants went 35-46 on their home field in 2019. San Francisco pitchers struck out 8.4 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.38.
The Rangers went 33-48 on the road in 2019. Texas pitchers struck out 8.5 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 5.06.
INJURIES: Giants: Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).
Rangers: Joely Rodriguez: (strained lat), Rafael Montero: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
