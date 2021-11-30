Giving Tuesday: Edinburg Boys and Girls club receives donation to close digital divide

A large donation made on this year's Giving Tuesday is helping close the digital gap for some kids in the Valley.

The donation of $10,000 and Chromebooks and tablets, made by Charter Communications, aims to help students at the Edinburg Boys and Girls club by enhancing and adding to their Teen Tech Lab.

"We want to make sure that they are successful all around," Chief Executive Officer Adriana Rendon said. "Academically as well, and that means providing access."

Officials say investing in technology for children in the Valley will help them succeed.