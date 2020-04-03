Gladys Porter Zoo shifts to virtual visits for community

BROWNSVILLE – Attention all animal lovers! People can now get up and personal with some of their favorite creatures at Gladys Porter Zoo.

The is zoo temporarily closed due to the virus-related emergency orders. However, last week employees started holding virtual visits that will be online Monday through Friday on Facebook and Instagram.

A different animal will be featured every day.

Anyone can join, but they extending a special invitation to teachers and students who are now learning at home.