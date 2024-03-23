Golden Boot Galvan

BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Jubilee Forward Rogelio Galvan has had a special two year stretch with the Titans.

The senior scored over 100 career goals, and is part of a group that's in high spirits heading into the playoffs.

Galvan almost walked away from the sport, but with the help of those around him at Brownsville Jubilee, the Matamoros native is ready to keep the goals coming if it means postseason success.