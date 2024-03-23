x

Golden Boot Galvan

5 hours 18 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, March 22 2024 Mar 22, 2024 March 22, 2024 11:50 PM March 22, 2024 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Jubilee Forward Rogelio Galvan has had a special two year stretch with the Titans.

The senior scored over 100 career goals, and is part of a group that's in high spirits heading into the playoffs.

Galvan almost walked away from the sport, but with the help of those around him at Brownsville Jubilee, the Matamoros native is ready to keep the goals coming if it means postseason success.

