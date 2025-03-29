Governor Abbott issues disaster declaration for the Valley

Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for the Rio Grande Valley following flooding events, according to a news release.

"Texas continues to support local communities in South Texas impacted by heavy rainfall and flash flooding," Abbott said in the news release. "Today, I issued a disaster declaration for Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr, and Willacy counties to help local officials respond and to protect Texans."

According to the news release, the Texas State Emergency Operations Center remains activated at Level II to coordinate state assistance in impacted communities.

The disaster declaration means all counties will have access to state resources for recovery efforts.

The public is being asked to avoid flooded roads, and to report any storm damage online to the state.