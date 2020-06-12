x

Gridiron Heroes: A Super Helmet

9 months 6 hours 31 minutes ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 September 11, 2019 9:53 PM September 11, 2019 in Sports

ELSA - Win or lose, if you're a true fan, you stick with your team no matter what.

This week's Gridiron Hero is a true fan of the Edcouch-Elsa football team. 

How do you spot him? 

Just look for the fan with the big helmet.

CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the story.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days