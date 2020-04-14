H-E-B adjusts purchasing limits on eggs, toilet paper and other staples

H-E-B updated limits on the purchase of eggs, toilet paper and other essentials Monday.

Hoarding by shoppers concerned about the coronavirus pandemic forced H-E-B to place limits on items ranging from baby wipes to frozen pizzas.

As shoppers adjusted to the coronavirus, H-E-B removed limits on some items and updated the limit on others.

"For the long term, H-E-B is in a good in-stock position on many of the items our customers need and we are working around the clock to restock our shelves," H-E-B said in a statement. "To help protect the supply chain in Texas, we’ve implemented temporary purchase limits on certain items. Limiting product purchases and store hours is a proven way to ensure the best service and product availability for all customers. While our customers might notice supply of some products low or temporarily out of stock, we encourage them to check back with us if they cannot find what they need, as we’ll continue to restock our products."

H-E-B updated the list of items with per-customer limits on April 13. Product availability and limits may vary by region and store.

Food items

Eggs (smaller than 30 count) – 2 items

Eggs (30 count and larger) – 1 item

Pasta Sauce: 4 items

Rice – 4 items

Dried Beans – 4 items

Powdered Milk – 2 items

Non-food items

Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)

Baby wipes – 2 items

Sanitary tampons, pads and liners – 2 items

Incontinence – 2 items

Puppy Pads – 1 item

Bath tissue multipack (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 1 item

Bath tissue single roll (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 2 items

Bath tissue (Houston area) – 2 items

Paper towels: 2 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items

Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items

Liquid bleach – 2 items

Hand sanitizer – 2 items

Hand soap – 2 items

Aloe Vera – 2 items (Digestive Health, Skincare/Suncare, Healthy Living)

Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items

Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items

First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items

Masks – 2 items

Visit HEB.com for updates.