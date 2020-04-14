H-E-B adjusts purchasing limits on eggs, toilet paper and other staples
H-E-B updated limits on the purchase of eggs, toilet paper and other essentials Monday.
Hoarding by shoppers concerned about the coronavirus pandemic forced H-E-B to place limits on items ranging from baby wipes to frozen pizzas.
As shoppers adjusted to the coronavirus, H-E-B removed limits on some items and updated the limit on others.
"For the long term, H-E-B is in a good in-stock position on many of the items our customers need and we are working around the clock to restock our shelves," H-E-B said in a statement. "To help protect the supply chain in Texas, we’ve implemented temporary purchase limits on certain items. Limiting product purchases and store hours is a proven way to ensure the best service and product availability for all customers. While our customers might notice supply of some products low or temporarily out of stock, we encourage them to check back with us if they cannot find what they need, as we’ll continue to restock our products."
H-E-B updated the list of items with per-customer limits on April 13. Product availability and limits may vary by region and store.
Food items
Eggs (smaller than 30 count) – 2 items
Eggs (30 count and larger) – 1 item
Pasta Sauce: 4 items
Rice – 4 items
Dried Beans – 4 items
Powdered Milk – 2 items
Non-food items
Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)
Baby wipes – 2 items
Sanitary tampons, pads and liners – 2 items
Incontinence – 2 items
Puppy Pads – 1 item
Bath tissue multipack (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 1 item
Bath tissue single roll (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 2 items
Bath tissue (Houston area) – 2 items
Paper towels: 2 items
Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items
Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items
Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items
Liquid bleach – 2 items
Hand sanitizer – 2 items
Hand soap – 2 items
Aloe Vera – 2 items (Digestive Health, Skincare/Suncare, Healthy Living)
Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items
Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items
First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items
Masks – 2 items
