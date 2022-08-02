H-E-B recalls Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream due to undeclared allergen

H-E-B is voluntarily recalling the half-gallon Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream due to an undeclared allergen.

The product contains wheat, but is not declared on the product label, according to H-E-B.

The ice cream has a UPC number of 4122048399 and has a best-by date of 06 Jan 23.

People who have an allergy to wheat run the risk of an allergic reaction if they consume the products.

The product was sold at H-E-B stores in Texas and Mexico, as well as Mi Tienda Stores in Texas.

The product has also been removed from store shelves.

No illnesses have been reported.