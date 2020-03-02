H-E-B stores limit disinfectant products across Texas

WESLACO – H-E-B stores are limiting cleansing products across Texas.

According to the company website, “due to high demand” H-E-B now has a limit of four disinfectant products per order.

KENS5-TV reported that product limits are typical at H-E-B stores to “ensure customers are able to find what they need.”

A statement obtained by KENS5-TV from an H-E-B spokesperson said:

"In an effort to make sure all customers have access to hand sanitizer and hand soap, we are limiting purchase to 4 bottles of sanitizer and 4 bottles of hand soap per transaction in one shopping trip."