H-E-B stores limit disinfectant products across Texas
WESLACO – H-E-B stores are limiting cleansing products across Texas.
According to the company website, “due to high demand” H-E-B now has a limit of four disinfectant products per order.
KENS5-TV reported that product limits are typical at H-E-B stores to “ensure customers are able to find what they need.”
A statement obtained by KENS5-TV from an H-E-B spokesperson said:
"In an effort to make sure all customers have access to hand sanitizer and hand soap, we are limiting purchase to 4 bottles of sanitizer and 4 bottles of hand soap per transaction in one shopping trip."
