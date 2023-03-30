Hablando Claro: Realizan actualizaciones al seguro de ObamaCare
En Hablando Claro, Adriana Gonzalez habla sobre el ObamaCare sus fechas, nuevas reglas, y como podría ayudar a la comunidad del Valle.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
