Harden makes 8 3s as Rockets thump Kings 127-101

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - James Harden made eight 3-pointers and scored 36 points, helping the Houston Rockets beat the Sacramento Kings 127-101 on Wednesday night.

The Rockets won their third straight game, and they appeared to be on the verge of adding Iman Shumpert to their array of talented shooters. Gerald Green matched his season high with 25 points, and Eric Gordon scored 20 points.

Houston, Sacramento and Cleveland were working on a trade that will most notably send Shumpert from the Kings to the Rockets. Houston is sending Brandon Knight and Marquese Chriss to the Cavaliers. Alec Burks - now traded for the second time this season, after starting the year in Utah - will go from the Cavaliers to the Kings.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the NBA trade call has not yet been completed.

