Harlingen businesses continue to recover from March storms thanks to new grant program

Help is on the way for the Limitless Studio gym in downtown Harlingen.

Gym owner Carolia Garces is among the businesses owners leaning on the city for support after the March 2025 floods damaged her business.

"Just thinking about that day, it's very emotional,” Garces said. “Especially coming the next day and seeing all the businesses outside going through the same thing."

Garces said the water came in fast. Her exercise machines were OK, but the flood damaged her equipment floors, restroom and storage room. She was forced to close her businesses for a week because of the floods.

Garces then applied and received funding to rebuild thanks to the Harlingen Strong Small Business Recovery Grant.

“I'm very grateful for that, but it was an awakening moment — but it helped me appreciate the little things a little bit more," Garces said.

Through the program provided by the Harlingen Economic Development Corporation, businesses can receive up to $3,000 in financial assistance to support site improvements and job retention for businesses impacted by the disaster.

The city said out of 98 applicants, only 10 have been denied.

“There were a few businesses that unfortunately were ineligible for the program, but the response has been tremendous and so has the need as well,” Harlingen EDC CEO Orlando Campos said.

Campos said a large amount of the applicants were from the downtown Harlingen area.

“I wish we had more money to offer local businesses given the information we received and the photos that we saw of the damages, we know that a lot of local businesses were affected,” Campos said.

The EDC still has $40,000 to give through the program.

Harlingen businesses owners can apply for the grant online.

