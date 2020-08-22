x

Harlingen CISD prepares for online classes

Saturday, August 22 2020
By: Santiago Caicedo

With the school year scheduled to start on Sept. 8, the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District is providing students with internet access and devices.

Harlingen CISD will make appointments with individual families to hand out wireless internet hotspots and devices.

The new technology will make sure every student is able to participate in online classes.

