Harlingen CISD students visit Jurassic RGV exhibit

Students with special needs with the Harlingen school district went back in time thanks to a local exhibit.

On Tuesday, the 46 students who were part of the district’s extended school year program visited the Jurassic RGV Experience at Boggus Ford in Harlingen.

The dealership partnered with the school to host and sponsor the event.

The district's special needs program director said the experience helps the students.

“Our kids have secluded lives, but these events help our children come to light …showcasing what their abilities are,” Michael Garza said.

The students, whose ages ranged from 3 to 22, were able to interact with the animatronic dinosaurs and did other activities to expand their knowledge of dinosaurs.