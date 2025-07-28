Harlingen doctor running for Congress meets with the community
The Harlingen doctor running for U.S. Congress held a meet and greet in McAllen on Saturday.
Dr. Ada Cuellar, an emergency room physician, launched her campaign for District 15 earlier this month. She's running against incumbent Monica De La Cruz.
De La Cruz announced on social media she was endorsed by President Donald Trump earlier this month.
