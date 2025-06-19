Harlingen fugitive wanted on sexual assault of a child charge arrested at Progreso port of entry

A man who had been evading the Harlingen Police Department since December 2023 was arrested on Wednesday at the Progreso port of entry, according to a news release.

Marvin Lee Vasquez was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and evading arrest, according to police.

The news release identified Vasquez as the suspect in the assault of his girlfriend’s daughter. According to the release, DNA evidence collected from the victim was a match to Vasquez.

The case was filed in December 2023, and Vasquez had been on the run since, police said.

Bond was set at $505,000.