Harlingen police identify murder suspect, bond set at $1 million

3 hours 59 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, June 11 2021 Jun 11, 2021 June 11, 2021 11:02 AM June 11, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital

Harlingen police on Friday identified a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man Thursday afternoon. 

Jose Baldemar Gonzales, 66, of Harlingen has been charged with murder, a first-degree felony, according to a news release from the Harlingen Police Department. Bond was set at $1 million.

Police responded to the 1500 block North Commerce St at about 4 p.m. Thursday regarding a shooting. There, they found 56-year-old Pablo Vuittonet on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest. 

Vuittonet was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. 

Police arrested Gonzales at the scene and transported him to the city jail. 

