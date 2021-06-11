Harlingen police identify murder suspect, bond set at $1 million

Harlingen police on Friday identified a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man Thursday afternoon.

Jose Baldemar Gonzales, 66, of Harlingen has been charged with murder, a first-degree felony, according to a news release from the Harlingen Police Department. Bond was set at $1 million.

Police responded to the 1500 block North Commerce St at about 4 p.m. Thursday regarding a shooting. There, they found 56-year-old Pablo Vuittonet on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Vuittonet was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police arrested Gonzales at the scene and transported him to the city jail.