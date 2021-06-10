Homicide investigation underway in Harlingen after deadly shooting

Credit: MGN Online

A homicide investigation is underway in Harlingen after police say a 56-year-old man died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest on Thursday.

According to the Harlingen Police Department, at approximately 4 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex on the 1500 block of North Commerce Street in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the wounded man, and he was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

Officials said a 66-year-old man was detained at the exact location.

The Harlingen Police Department Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.