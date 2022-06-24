Harlingen police seeking information on deadly auto-pedestrian crash

Harlingen police are asking for the public's help with information on a deadly auto-pedestrian crash that happened Thursday evening.

Police say a man died after he was struck by a vehicle on the southbound expressway near the Wilson Road exit in Harlingen.

Harlingen police on Friday released a photo of the man standing behind a white Chevy four-door truck.

Police say the white truck drove away after the man was struck, and are trying to identify the owner and occupants of the truck.

Anyone with information about the deadly crash is asked to call 956-216-5940.