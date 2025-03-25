Harlingen's Alana Rouquette signs with Stephen F. Austin Track & Field

Harlingen's Alana Rouquette signed her letter of intent to Stephen F. Austin track and field. The Harlingen cardinal is a 4-year letterman in both track and volleyball. A 2 time District champion and 2 time Area champ in the 100 meter hurdles and 300 meter hurdles. She helped her team win 3 District and Area titles.