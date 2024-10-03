Harlingen towing ordinance doubles in price
The city of Harlingen is changing its towing ordinance.
The tow will now cost $300, that's about double than it was before. City commissioners approved the change Wednesday night.
Harlingen police say the changes are part of routine updates for the towing ordinance done every 12 years.
"Needing to have dump trailers, skid steer flatbed or low ball trailers, pellet jacks and a heavy-duty dolly," Harlingen Police Chief Michael Kester said.
The changes go into effect within the next two weeks.
