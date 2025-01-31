x

Harvest Christian shines in 100-34 win over South Texas Christian

Harvest Christian shines in 100-34 win over South Texas Christian
1 hour 20 minutes 47 seconds ago Thursday, January 30 2025 Jan 30, 2025 January 30, 2025 11:12 PM January 30, 2025 in Sports

Highlights from Harvest Christian's 100-34 win over South Texas Christian Academy.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days