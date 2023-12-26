x

HCSO: Mercedes teen accused of shooting stepfather released from custody

A 14-year-old Mercedes teen who is accused of killing his stepfather has been released.

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Enrique Longoria said the teen has been released to his mother's custody.

The incident occurred on Dec. 22 at the 3700 block of Devon Street during a domestic dispute.

The teen said he feared his stepfather, 38-year-old Christian Trevino, was going to assault his mother.

Responding deputies with the sheriff's office said they found Trevino with a gunshot wound to the chest. Trevino was airlifted to a hospital, where he died.

