Sheriff's office: Mercedes teen accused of killing stepfather following 'domestic dispute'

A 14-year-old teen shot and killed his stepfather Friday after he said he feared the man was going to assault his mother, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to the 3700 block of rural Mercedes Friday at around 2:25 p.m. where they found 38-year-old Christian Trevino with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a Saturday news release.

Trevino was airlifted to a hospital where he died.

Trevino’s stepson was detained following the shooting, which the sheriff's office previously said stemmed from a "domestic dispute."

Through the investigation, deputies learned that the teen had shot his stepfather “because Trevino had become aggressive towards his mother, and feared Trevino was going to assault her,” according to the news release.

“Investigators also spoke to the mother of the suspect who reported the victim had become angry and aggressive towards her, which resulted in her son shooting Trevino,” the release added.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, the sheriff’s office stated, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

Any witnesses or individuals with any information regarding the shooting are urged to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.