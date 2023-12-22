Suspect in fatal Mercedes shooting identified as victim's stepson
The suspect detained in connection with a fatal shooting in rural Mercedes was identified as the victim's 14-year-old stepson.
Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra confirmed the identity of the suspect Friday.
Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the 3700 block of Devon Street Friday at around 2:25 p.m. where they found a 38-year-old male with gunshot wounds “as a result of a domestic dispute,” Guerra said.
The unidentified victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing, Guerra added.
Channel 5 News has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates.
