Suspect in fatal Mercedes shooting identified as victim's stepson

The suspect detained in connection with a fatal shooting in rural Mercedes was identified as the victim's 14-year-old stepson.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra confirmed the identity of the suspect Friday.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the 3700 block of Devon Street Friday at around 2:25 p.m. where they found a 38-year-old male with gunshot wounds “as a result of a domestic dispute,” Guerra said.

The unidentified victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, Guerra added.

