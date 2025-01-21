‘He took pride in his work:’ La Joya man mourns father who was fatally electrocuted while trimming trees

A La Joya man is mourning the loss of his father who died on Saturday after he was electrocuted while trimming a tree near power lines.

Sebastian Morgado said his father was well known in the community, and will be remembered for his passion.

“I wish I can be half the man he was. If I ever am, I'll be happy,” Morgado said.

Police previously said 54-year-old Vicente Morgado was fatally electrocuted while trying to remove branches in front of Our Lady Queen of Angels Church in La Joya before the cold snap hit.

Morgado said his father died doing what he loved.

“He took pride in his work, he loved this town,” Morgado said. “He always had a smile on his face, always brought joy to everybody."

Morgado said his father’s work turned passion was born from humble beginnings.

Vicente Morgado was from Veracruz, Mexico. He started his landscaping business more than 20 years ago after moving to La Joya.

“And he just went door to door just looking for work,” Morgado said. “Some of the clients he has now, he's had them for many years."

Morgado said his father taught him several lessons along the way.

“I worked with him since I could walk. I was eight years old and he would take me with him and he taught me work ethic,” Morgado said. “I always knew this day would come — that I would have to help and provide for my family when he wasn't here. I just didn't think it would be so soon."

A GoFundMe was set up for the Morgado family. Click here to donate.

