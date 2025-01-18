Man electrocuted while trimming a tree in La Joya
A 54-year-old La Joya died after being electrocuted while trimming a tree, according to Police Chief Ramon Gonzalez.
Lt. Manuel Casas said the victim was identified as Vicente Morgado. The incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. at the 900 block of South Leo Street.
Gonzalez said Morgado was trimming a mesquite tree at a church when his saw made contact with power lines. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Casas said Morgado was attempting to clear trees from the power lines ahead of the upcoming cold front. He urges residents, if they plan to do this, to contact their electric company first as "it's a very dangerous thing to do."
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
More News
News Video
-
Alamo police search for missing elderly man
-
Valley residents who receive public assistance warned of HHS data breach
-
Alamo police: Man arrested after fleeing the scene of major car collision
-
Man charged in aggravated assault against an elderly victim in Brownsville
-
Consumer Reports: Costly but necessary home improvement
Sports Video
-
Lopez Lobos wins thriller in penalties over Rivera
-
Zion Rodriguez drops 27 points as Weslaco East moves to 11-0 in...
-
South Padre Island becomes 'Official Island Escape' of Austin FC
-
Nikki Rowe HS Garcia twins sign to play baseball at San Jacinto...
-
Daniel Lopez signs Letter of Intent with Sol Russ State University