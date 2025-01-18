Man electrocuted while trimming a tree in La Joya

A 54-year-old La Joya died after being electrocuted while trimming a tree, according to Police Chief Ramon Gonzalez.

Lt. Manuel Casas said the victim was identified as Vicente Morgado. The incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. at the 900 block of South Leo Street.

Gonzalez said Morgado was trimming a mesquite tree at a church when his saw made contact with power lines. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Casas said Morgado was attempting to clear trees from the power lines ahead of the upcoming cold front. He urges residents, if they plan to do this, to contact their electric company first as "it's a very dangerous thing to do."

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.