Progreso shuts out Hidalgo 3-0 in regional final to advance to state semifinal

The Progreso Red Ants took down the Hidalgo Pirates 3-0 on Tuesday night to advance to the 4A - Division I state semifinals.

After a scoreless first half, the Red Ants finally managed to break through early in the second half. It was Iker Segura drawing a foul in the box off a Progreso throw in to give his team a chance to take the lead with a penalty kick. Cesar Meza converted on that chance to open up the scoring and give Progreso the 1-0 lead.

The game really broke open from there, as minutes later Carlos Lopez added another goal from way outside the box to make it 2-0 Progreso. Kevin Garcia would add another goal as the big second half for Progreso continued.

Red Ants goalkeeper Rodrigo Vasquez and the Progreso defense were terrific all night long, stifling any opportunity Hidalgo had to get themselves on the scoreboard.

"It's an unbelievable feeling," Progreso right back Fabian Barrera said after the shutout win to advance to the state semifinals. "It's the first time I've gotten here in my life, and words can't even express this feeling. I don't know what to say, it's my whole team, it's the practice we put in, the work, the dedication, I'm just glad that we're here right now."

The Red Ants will face Salado in the next round of the high school soccer playoffs, with a trip to the state title game on the line. Date, time, and location of that matchup are yet to be determined.

Watch the highlights and postgame celebration in the video above.