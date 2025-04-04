x

Power fully restored at Brownsville airport

Power fully restored at Brownsville airport
5 hours 28 minutes 19 seconds ago Friday, April 04 2025 Apr 4, 2025 April 04, 2025 10:42 AM April 04, 2025 in News - Local

Power has been fully restored at the Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport 

The airport was running on generators the last few days due to an electrical line burned underground Wednesday night.

Commercial passenger terminal operations are continuing at normal levels.

Report a Typo

Related Stories

More News


Radar
7 Days