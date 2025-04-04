Power fully restored at Brownsville airport
Power has been fully restored at the Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport
The airport was running on generators the last few days due to an electrical line burned underground Wednesday night.
Commercial passenger terminal operations are continuing at normal levels.
Related Stories
More News
Sports Video
-
UTRGV football gearing up for inaugural spring game on April 17
-
Weslaco's Toby Perez signs with OLLU
-
PSJA WR Ryan Vallejo signs with Dubuque football
-
Brownsville Veterans guard Brianna Barnes signs with Coastal Bend
-
Progreso shuts out Hidalgo 3-0 in regional final to advance to state...