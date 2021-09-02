Health experts researching Covid antibodies to see if booster shots will be needed for everyone

Medical researchers are still working to find out how well the Covid vaccines hold up over time and if booster shots will be needed for everyone.

Currently, only immunocompromised individuals are allowed to receive a third dosage of the vaccine.

Researchers are taking a deeper look at how many people in Texas have developed COVID-19 antibodies from the virus and the vaccine.

The Texas Coronavirus Antibody Response Survey is offering free lab draws to anyone wanting to know more about their antibody levels.

According to the group, "even if antibodies do provide immunity, we don't know the amount of antibodies needed for protection, how long that protection might last, or if people with antibodies can still infect others."

Because of this, DHR Health President and CEO Dr. Sohail Rao said researchers and physicians advise patients to look at their levels of antibodies and how well your immune system's response is.

