Health experts worried over COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among adults

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, over one million Texans have received the initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

However a recent poll conducted by the Texas Lyceum, a non-partisan leadership organization, showed that 50% of adult Texans say they don't plan on receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health officials like Regional 11 Medical Director Dr. Emilie Prot say that number is concerning.

"That might be something where-- after everyone who wants it, gets vaccinated it's not enough and maybe we're not going to reach that herd immunity," Prot said.

The Texas Lyceum poll also showed that 28% of people say they have general vaccine safety concerns.

Prot said conflicting messages, like a recent study on vaccine data collected on pregnant women have hurt vaccine education.

"The risks of COVID are definitely way above. We want to make sure that we prevent them from having any complications of ending on a ventilator," Prott said. "...The benefits outweigh the risks for certain populations."

She said the educated communication from friends and family can help make a difference whether or not somebody chooses to get vaccinated.

