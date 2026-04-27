Heart of the Valley: Harlingen Medical Center doctors explain how glucose screenings work

It is the final week of the Heart of the Valley campaign that is focused on diabetes. It's a disease that one in three people lives with.

Channel 5 News has teamed up with H-E-B, South Texas Health System, and Prime Health to offer free glucose screenings all throughout April.

Dr. Era Alili and Dr. Priya Patel, with the Harlingen Medical Center, spoke with Channel 5 News' Lucy Lopez about how a glucose screening is conducted and what to do if you get a bad reading.

Watch the video above for the full story.

This April, CHANNEL 5 NEWS will educate viewers about diabetes prevention and treatment. KRGV will provide a 360-degree look into the diabetes epidemic in the RGV.

H-E-B and South Texas Health System are offering free diabetes screenings in the month of April. Check out the calendar at this link for times and dates when the screenings will be available.

Heart of the Valley: Diabetes is sponsored by Prime Health and South Texas Health System.