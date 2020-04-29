Heroes Club in McAllen providing daycare services for first responder’s children

The Heroes Club is coming together to provide a day-care program for first responders with children.

The city of McAllen and the Boys and Girls Club partnered to help first responder’s families amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Dalinda Gonzalez Alcantar with the Boys and Girls Club of McAllen says they partnered up with the city to allow 20 kids of first responders between kindergarten and fifth grade to come into the facility, while their parents are on the job.

Alcantar says they wish they could take in more but they have to follow safety guidelines such as separating their club into two sections, checking temperatures, wearing masks and washing their hands every hour.

Children can show up to the facility as early as 7:30 a.m. and stay until 5 p.m.

