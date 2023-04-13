Hidalgo Advances to State Title Game With 1-0 Win Over San Elizario

GEORGETOWN - The Hidalgo Pirates are one win away from their second state boys soccer championship in program history after knocking off San Elizario 1-0 in the 4A UIL State Semifinals Wednesday night in Georgetown.

The score was nil-nil into the final minute until Hidalgo midfielder Joaquin Rosales delivered a free kick on goal that bounced off the finger tips of Eagle's goalkeeper Stephen Chairez which then bounced off the cross bar and right in front of the foal and then Rey Cantu was able to make contact with the ball to cross the goal line for the only goal of the match.

The Pirates will take on Palestine in the 4A State Championship game on Friday afternoon at 2:30 PM. This will be the first state title game for the Pirates since winning the title in 2009.