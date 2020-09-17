Hidalgo County announces 10 more coronavirus-related deaths, 675 additional cases

Hidalgo County reported on Monday 10 more deaths due to coronavirus complications, as well as 675 additional cases — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,101 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 25,169.

“I extended my sincere sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of the 10 latest victims to pass from COVID-19. Each and every death is a tragedy for all of Hidalgo County,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “It is absolutely critical that we continue taking strong precautions to slow the spread of this deadly virus.”

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 405 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 152 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in the Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,584 have been released from isolation. According to the news release, there are currently 2,484 known active cases in Hidalgo County.





