Hidalgo County announces 15 more coronavirus-related deaths, 471 additional cases

Hidalgo County reported on Thursday 15 more deaths due to coronavirus complications, as well as 471 additional cases — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,145 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 27,077.

“My heart goes out to the families and friends that have lost a loved one,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “Please take precautions; this virus is real. The best way to prevent illness from COVID-19 is to avoid being exposed to the virus. Avoid close contact with people who are sick, and practice social distancing by keeping at least six feet away from others if you must go out in public.”

Judge Cortez noted that much of the rise in positive cases can be attributed to the Department of Health and Human Services clearing up a backlog in testing results both locally and statewide.

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 384 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 162 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in the Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 23,359 have been released from isolation. According to the news release, there are currently 2,573 known active cases in Hidalgo County.