Hidalgo County announces 20 more coronavirus-related deaths, 283 additional cases

Hidalgo County reported on Tuesday 20 more deaths due to coronavirus complications and 283 additional people tested positive for the virus — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 849 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 20,431.

“Even one death from COVID-19 is one too many. I express my deepest condolences to the 20 families for the loss of their loved one. Know that our hearts and thoughts are with you,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “Remember to wear a mask, wash your hands, practice physical distancing, avoid large gatherings, stay home if you’re sick, and keep your children home if they feel sick. We can only beat COVID-19 by working together.”

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 605 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 226 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in the Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 15,098 have been released from isolation. According to the news release, there are currently 4,484 known active cases in Hidalgo County.