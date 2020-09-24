Hidalgo County announces 23 more coronavirus-related deaths, 209 additional cases

Hidalgo County reported on Wednesday 23 more residents died due to coronavirus complications, as well as 209 more tested positive for the virus — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,611 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 31,371.

“I remain very concerned with the growing number of deaths from this virus, but I am told that many of the deaths that we are recording these days come from a backlog of cases with the state,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “That’s not to minimize the tragedy of these deaths, but to explain that our numbers are actually improving. Still, my prayers are with the families of those who have died.”

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 175 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 73 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in the Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 27,600 have been released from isolation. According to the news release, there are currently 2,160 known active cases in Hidalgo County.