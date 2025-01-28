Hidalgo County Community Service Agency set to launch online application portal

The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency will soon launch its online application to apply for utility assistance, according to a news release.

Hidalgo County residents will get to apply online starting on Saturday, Feb. 1.

“The online application portal will allow up to 500 applications per month, the news release stated. “Once this monthly limit is reached, the portal will automatically close and reopen at the start of the following month.”

In January, Hidalgo County residents had to apply for utility assistance in person, creating long lines outside the CSA office.

To qualify for utility assistance, applicants must meet specific eligibility requirements, including income thresholds and proof of residency.

For more information on eligibility criteria or the application process, contact the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency at 956-383-6240, or go to hidalgocsa.org.