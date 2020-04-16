Hidalgo County confirms third coronavirus-related death, 10 new positive cases

EDINBURG – A third coronavirus-related death was announced in Hidalgo County.

Officials say the patient who died was a 77-year-old Mission man with underlying medical conditions. All the reported deaths in the county were older men with underlying health issues.

According to a release, 10 new cases were also announced, bringing the total number of positive cases in the county to 235.

In addition, of the total number of patients who tested positive, 42 were released from isolation.

According to the release, 29 people are hospitalized, six of them are in intensive care units.