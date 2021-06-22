Hidalgo County Head Start Program to receive $4.4M in federal funds

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez. KRGV File Photo

The Hidalgo County Head Start Program will receive $4.4 million for an outdoor learning space through the American Rescue Plan.

The funds were announced in a Tuesday news release from the office of Congressman Vicente Gonzalez. According to the news release, the $4,415,085 will be used to design, construct and develop "Outdoor Learning Environments and Discovery Classrooms" that will be located in McAllen for all 3,690 children in the program.

“These facilities will become a special site for classroom instructional activities which will be unique, interactive, nature based and exploratory whereby children can extend their indoor classroom activities in the outdoors as they explore and experience nature,” the news release stated.

The American Rescue Plan provided $1 billion in COVID-19 relief for early childhood development and educational programs.