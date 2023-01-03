Hidalgo County Judge to be officially sworn into office

Hidalgo County Judge, Richard Cortez, will officially be sworn into office Tuesday for his second consecutive term.

Cortez won re-election back in November after defeating his republican challenger, Esmeralda Flores.

In a statement, Cortez said Hidalgo County has made a lot of progress during his first four years as county judge, and he is committed to continuing that progress for another four years.

He also says he looks forward to promoting economic opportunities throughout Hidalgo County, as well as working towards tackling poverty.

State Senator, Juan Chuy Hinojosa, will be the one to administer the oath to Judge Cortez.

The swearing-in ceremony will start at 9 a.m. at the Hidalgo County Commissioners Court.