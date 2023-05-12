Hidalgo County officials urge the public to prepare for severe weekend weather

With a flood watch set for the weekend, Hidalgo County's emergency management coordinator is urging the public to do what they can to get ready.

Ricardo Saldaña said he’s spent the day working with cities and precincts to make sure all emergency resources are ready ahead of the weekend.

“We've asked them to prepare their pumps, prepare their high profile vehicles, fuel up all their vehicles, fuel up their generators,” Saldaña said.

Part of that preparation includes collecting sandbags.

Saldaña said the biggest concern is the debris left over from recent storms.

“[They] may obstruct the flow of water into the gutters, or accumulate water in some areas because the water flow is not there, and build up ponds and create flooding in neighborhoods that have never been flooded before,” Saldaña said.

