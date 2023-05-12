LIST: Sandbag distribution locations in the Rio Grande Valley

Cities across the Rio Grande Valley are announcing sandbag distribution events ahead of showers and storms expected this weekend and next week.

The list will be continuously updated as more sandbag distribution sites are announced. If you don't see your city on this list, check your city's Facebook page or website.

HIDALGO COUNTY

Hidalgo County Precinct 3

WHERE: La Mansion, located at 2401 N. Moorefield Rd. Mission, TX 78572.

WHEN: Friday, May 12 through 5 p.m.

Second location

WHERE: Sullivan Substation, located at 1429 El Pinto Road Sullivan City, Texas

WHEN: Friday, May 12 through 5 p.m.

Third Location

WHERE: La Homa & 107, located at 2804 W Mile 7 Road Mission, Texas

WHEN: Friday, May 12 through 5 p.m.

Details: A picture ID is required and there is a five-bag limit per family. The first location is a self-service station that requires shovels and gloves.

Hidalgo County Precinct 4

WHERE: M. Road Recovery Center, located at 1124 N. M Road, Edinburg, Texas

WHEN: Friday, May 12from 1 p.m. through 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. through 12 p.m.

Details: A picture ID is required and there is a five-bag limit per family. The first location is a self-service station that requires shovels and gloves.

City of Alamo

Sandbags only available to city residents, proof of residency is required for all locations.

First location

WHERE: Alamo City Hall, located at 420 N. Tower Road, Alamo, TX

WHEN: Friday, May 12

Details: Sandbag distribution center.

Second location

WHERE: Alamo Sports Complex, located at Ridge and Tower Roads

WHEN: Friday, May 12

Third location

WHERE: Alaniz Park, located at 6th and Duranta

WHEN: Friday, May 12

Fourth location

WHERE: Balli Park, located at 8th and Nebraska

WHEN: Friday, May 12

City of Alton

WHERE: Behind the Alton Development Center, located at 416 S. Alton Blvd.

WHEN: Friday, May 12 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Details: Self-serve distribution site, bring your own shovels. Six bags per household and business.

City of Donna

WHERE: Donna Public Works building, located at 1304 Silver Ave.

WHEN: Friday, May 12 through 4 p.m.

Details: Proof of residency required. Limit of 4 bags per household, six for businesses.

City of Edinburg

WHERE: Edinburg Service Center, located at 1201 North Doolittle Road

WHEN: Friday, May 12 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Details: Proof of residency within city limits is required. Limit of 6 bags per household, eight for businesses.

City of Edinburg

WHERE: Edinburg Service Center, located at 1201 N. Doolittle rd.

WHEN: Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. through noon.

Details: Proof of residency within city limits is required. Limit of 6 bags per household, eight for businesses. Unlimited sand available if you bring your own bags.

City of Elsa

WHERE: Corner of Carlos Arispe and Arcadio Padilla (5thStreet)

WHEN: Friday, May 12 from 1 p.m. until supplies last.

Details: Proof of residency within city limits is required. Limit of 6 bags per household, eight for businesses. Residents will need to bring their own shovels.

City of La Joya

WHERE: Behind La Joya City Hall, located at 701 E. Expressway 83

WHEN: Friday, May 12 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Details: Must provide ID or utility bill. Open to city residents and residents of the La Havana community.

City of McAllen

WHERE: McAllen Recycling Center, located at 4101 N. Bentsen Road

WHEN: Friday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Details: Sandbags are fill your own. Bags and shovels will be provided, but residents are advised to bring their own for faster service.

City of Mission

First location

WHERE: Jaycee Park, located at the corner of Los Ebanos Road and Barnes Street

WHEN: May 12 from 8:30 a.m. through 7 p.m.

Second Location:

WHERE: Bannworth Park, located at 1822 N. Shary Road

WHEN: May 12 from 8:30 a.m. through 7 p.m.

Details: Picture ID or utility bill is required. Prefilled bags will be available for the elderly and residents with disabilities. There is a limit of six sandbags per household, 10 for businesses.

City of Peñitas

WHERE: Peñitas Fire Department, located at the corner of Main and Military roads

WHEN: May 12 from12 p.m. until supplies last

Details: Picture ID or utility bill is required. Limit if four sandbags per family.

City of Weslaco

WHERE: City Hall, located at 255 S. Kansas Ave.

WHEN: Friday, May 12 through 7:30 p.m.

Details: Proof of residency required. Limit of six sandbags per home, bring your own bags and shovel.

STARR COUNTY

Starr County is providing sandbags at the following locations:

• Precinct 1 - La Rosita Fire Department, located at 4192 US-83, Rio Grande City, TX 78582

• Precinct 2 - Starr County Cemetery in Fronton

• Precinct 3 - La Casita Fire Department, located at 6456 FM1430, Rio Grande City, TX 78582

• Precinct 4

o Starr County Precinct 4 Commissioners' Office located at 500 Britton Ave, Rio Grande City, TX 78582

o Abel González Community Center in San Isidro, located at 5101 FM1017, San Isidro, TX 78588

o Colonias Unidos in Las Lomas

Proof of residency required for all locations.

City of Raymondville

WHERE: 632 W. Eisenhower Road in Rio Grande City.

WHEN: Friday, May 12 from 2 p.m. through 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 13 from 8 a..m through 6 p.m.

Details: Proof of residency required. Limit of five bags per household. Call 956-487-5312 for more information.

City of Roma

WHERE: Roma Community Center, located at 677-845 6th St. in Roma

WHEN: Friday, May 12 from 5 p.m. through 8 p.m.

Details: ID required, please bring your own shovel.

WILLACY COUNTY

First Location

WHERE: 20764 Highway 186

WHEN: Saturday, May 13 from 7 a.m. through 5 p.m.

DETAILS: Shovels and sandbags will be provided

Precinct 4 Locations

3740 Spence Rd. in Sebastian

13800 Goyo Garcia Rd. in Raymondville

24660 FM 1018 in Santa Monica

San Perlita Location

WHEN: San Perlita Fire Station, located at 14115 FM 2209.

WHEN: Friday, May 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

DETAILS: Shovels and bags available on site.