Hidalgo County Precinct 4 using TikTok to inform community

Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Commissioner Ellie Torres is using the popular social media platform TikTok to remind residents about brush pickup and cleanup this time of the year.

Some of her videos have gone viral with her message: Keep communities clean and avoid illegal dumping in rural areas, drainage systems and canals.

In this week’s commissioner’s court, a procurement was approved on a one-time brush clearance and removal in an effort to clear debris caused by the freeze. A third party is going to be hired to pick up brush county-wide.

"We highly encourage our constituents to please use the recovery centers and brush sites in the county,” Torres said.

Hidalgo County Precinct 4 will also announce sandbag distribution through their social media pages.

To find the nearest recovery centers and brush sites near you, contact your county and ask about debris pickup dates.

You can also find locations and hours here.