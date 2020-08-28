Hidalgo County reports 11 more coronavirus-related deaths, 175 new cases

Hidalgo County reported on Friday 11 more deaths due to coronavirus complications, as well as 175 additional cases — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,156 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 27,252.

“I extend my sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of the 11 latest victims to pass from COVID-19,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “It is especially important for people at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and those who live with them, to protect themselves from getting COVID-19. The best way to protect yourself and to help reduce the spread of the virus is to: limit your interactions with other people as much as possible and take the necessary precautions to prevent getting COVID-19 when you do interact with others.”

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 350 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 134 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in the Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 23,509 have been released from isolation. According to the news release, there are currently 2,587 known active cases in Hidalgo County.