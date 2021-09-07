Hidalgo County reports 12 coronavirus-related deaths, 276 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported 12 coronavirus-related deaths and 276 positive cases of COVID-19.

Four women and eight men from Donna, Edinburg, Hidalgo, McAllen, Mission, Pharr, San Juan and Weslaco died as a result of the virus, according to Tuesday's report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. They were all in their 40s or older.

The 276 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of Cases 0-11 110 12-19 56 20s 27 30s 29 40s 18 50s 13 60s 9 70+ 14 Total: 276

There are currently 376 COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals; 358 are adult patients and 18 are pediatric patients.

There are currently 149 hospitalized patients in intensive care units; 139 are adult patients and 10 are pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, one new positive infection was reported among staff and 42 new infections were reported among students. This brings the total count to 337 total staff infections and 952 total student infections since the county started reporting school infections on Aug. 18.

The county also reported 209 people have been treated at the COVID-19 antibody infusion center.

Since the pandemic began, 3,150 people have died as a result of the virus and 109,535 people have tested positive in the county. Of those total positive cases, 3,154 remain active.