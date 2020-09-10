Hidalgo County reports 127 new coronavirus cases and 21 more deaths, including a male in his 20's

Hidalgo County reported on Thursday 21 more deaths due to coronavirus complications, as well as 127 additional cases — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,355 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 29,209.

Among those who died is a male from McAllen in his 20s.

“Hidalgo County shares heartfelt condolences with the 21 families who have lost a loved one today,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “We have to do our part and stay home unless we absolutely need to leave for an essential activity. The safety and well-being of you and your loved ones is of the utmost importance.”

The County of Hidalgo has a call center for residents to call for more information regarding COVID-19. Phone number is (956) 292-7765, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 269 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 92 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in the Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 25,746 have been released from isolation. According to the news release, there are currently 2,108 known active cases in Hidalgo County.